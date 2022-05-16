Hickory police trying to find man claiming to be NYPD detective

HICKORY, N.C. — Police in Hickory are asking for the public's help identifying a man who posed as a New York Police Department detective in recent weeks.
The man was seen at numerous businesses claiming to be with NYPD. Hickory police issued a photo of the suspect wearing a shirt that says "I used to be a people person" with what appears to be a handgun in a holster on his hip and a badge of some type.
Any person with information about the suspect or who has seen him is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.
