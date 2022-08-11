Man arrested after one found dead in Hickory shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — Police have one person in custody after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday.
According to a release, officers were called to the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture on 15th Street Drive Northeast on Wednesday around 8:10 p.m. in reference to a medical emergency.
Hickory police found Luis Torres, 40, with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Life-saving measures were attempted but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators learned that Torres was in an altercation with another man, Joe Angel Rangel.
Police located Rangel in the area and arrested him. At this time, Rangel is charged with felony possession of a firearm and resisting a public officer.
The Hickory Police Department continues to investigate this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (828) 261-2623.