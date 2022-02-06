Hickory Police investigating after 3 people injured in shooting

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

Example video title will go here for this video

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is investigating after three people were injured in a shooting. Police responded to 1st Street SE shortly after 5:45 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old lying on the sidewalk next to Hillside Garden Apartments with a gunshot wound to his head. Officers also found a 22-year-old man lying in the grass next to the apartments with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Catawba County EMS took both men to local hospitals to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

While investigating, officers searched the area and found a 19-year-old man hiding inside a nearby apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police have not released any information on a potential suspect. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Rock Hill Police: Officers at Walmart were there as precaution due to threats made to Walmarts in the area