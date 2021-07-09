'Please help': Family of woman killed in drive-by shooting asks public for information

India Rice was killed in a drive-by shooting in May. Two months later, her family is begging the community for help finding the shooter.

HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory family has launched a new campaign with billboards across the area asking for help finding the killer(s) of India Rice, who died in a drive-by shooting earlier this year.

Hickory police were called to a reported shooting at a home on 17th Street Northwest around 11 o'clock on May 12. Investigators said five adults and two children were inside the home when someone fired multiple rounds into the house from a car. Rice, 27, was struck by one of the bullets and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, nearly two months later, Rice's killing remains unsolved. Her family has organized a GoFundMe campaign that will pay, in part, for the billboard asking for information that leads to an arrest. Rice's mother told WCNC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner she wants to help detectives because she feels someone knows what happened but they refuse to cooperate with the police.

