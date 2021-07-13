An autopsy revealed the boy was beaten to death, according to a release.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point father is charged with first-degree murder after police said he beat his 6-year-old son to death. The man's girlfriend is charged with accessory after the fact.

Police said they were called to High Point Medical Center on Sunday about a child brought to the hospital by his dad. The child had already died.

Detectives began investigating the death as suspicious and determined the boy was killed.

Police initially charged the boy's father, 30-year-old Devon Nelson, and Nelon's girlfriend, 24-year-old Tamara Corbett, with felony child abuse. Their charges were upgraded after an autopsy revealed the boy died from significant blunt force trauma throughout the body and had a significant history of being physically abused.

Police said two other children in the home, ages three and four, were taken into custody by the Department of Social Services, as a result of the initial child abuse charges.