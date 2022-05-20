Hunter Thompson said it was terrifying when a strange man ripped her from her car, but she could see in his eyes that he was also scared.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are looking for the suspects and vehicle involved in a carjacking that left a young woman injured.

It happened at the corner of Centennial and Eastchester Drive Thursday night. Police said the driver was sitting in her car, waiting for friends who were inside a store, when a man walked up, opened her door, and pulled her out.

"His face was covered, he had a mask on from here to here, I just saw his eyes...terrifying, because he also looked terrified. Everyone looked terrified in the situation," 20-year-old Hunter Thompson recalled.

Thompson said she grabbed the door handle and held on as the suspect drove off.

"It felt really fast, but I know it was a lot slower than what it was. It felt like 30 seconds," she said.

Thompson said she injured her knee bone, sprained her wrist, and had some cuts on her hand and elbow from being dragged.

Two friends were with her. Investigators said one of them grabbed the passenger side door as the suspect drove off, and had minor injuries too.

Thompson said the car was her first big purchase as an adult, and that she hadn't even made the first payment on it.

"I worked really hard for that car. I've been working since I was 16 for it, and now I'm 20 and I got it and now it's gone," Thompson said.

Thompson said she plans to lock her car doors no matter where she's at from now on, and stay aware of her surroundings.

As far as the man who stole her car, she said, "I don’t wish any ill will on him, I just hope he gets his situation figured out and realizes what’s he done."

The car is a white 2016 Honda CRV and it has a Wingate University sticker on the back. The tag number is KAR7058.

Call High Point Police at 336-887-9100 if you have information or have seen Thompson's car.