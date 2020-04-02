CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash in south Charlotte early Tuesday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a reported armed robbery around 5 a.m. in Ballantyne. When officers were en route to the area, they spotted a vehicle matching the victim's description. CMPD attempted to stop the suspect, who refused to pull over and a chase started on John J. Delaney Drive near The Ballantyne hotel.

According to CMPD, the pursuit ended about five minutes later on Bevington Place when the suspect crashed into a tree near the Touchstone Apartments complex. CMPD says the suspect suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital by Medic. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

CMPD has not identified the suspect or announced any charges at this time. Police are not looking for any additional suspects in the case.

This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, this page will be updated. For the latest breaking news and weather alerts, download the new WCNC Charlotte app.

