High-speed chase spanning 2 NC counties ends, suspect taken into custody

During the pursuit, schools in the area were placed on a brief lockdown as a precaution.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after police say they pursued a stolen vehicle through multiple counties.

According to authorities, the high-speed chase started at the Union/Mecklenburg County line and came to an end near Rocky River Road and Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe.

The chase reportedly started after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department alerted Union County authorities of a stolen vehicle that was being driven into Union County from Charlotte.

Authorities were able to locate the reportedly stolen vehicle. It was at that point law enforcement claimed they tried to stop the suspect but the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

During the high-speed chase, schools in the area were placed on a brief lockdown as a precaution, but the suspect did not pose a threat to the public.

The suspect, who is not being identified at this time, was taken into custody in Monroe after that pursuit.

The Union County Sheriff's Office plans to release more details as they become available.

WCNC Charlotte's analysis of the most recently available National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data found North Carolina recorded a 24-year high of 16 fatal pursuit crashes in 2020. The state was tied for seventh nationally that year for the number of deadly pursuit crashes.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.