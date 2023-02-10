Ex-Grandfather Mountain Highland Games employee federally indicted for bomb planting charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man accused of trying to plant a bomb at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games office in Linville will now appear before a federal judge in March.
A federal grand jury indicted 43-year-old Thomas Dewey Taylor Jr. on Feb. 8, and he's been ordered to appear before a judge in Asheville on March 1. Dewey, who used to work for the games, is accused of trying to use the bomb against his former employer, possessing a firearm not registered to him, and making a bomb in September 2021.
Taylor was first arrested when the alleged bomb was discovered at the games' office in Linville. North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation when they were notified that he was suspected of embezzling money and committing financial credit card theft. Agents responded to investigate and found what was described as an improvised explosive device (IED). This prompted the SBI, Avery County Sheriff's Office, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to respond.
Taylor was taken to jail on three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.