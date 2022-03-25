2 men accused of attempted poisoning using eyedrops in coffee

The security officers employed at The Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, were arrested Friday and released.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Two South Carolina security officers were arrested last week and accused of trying to poison their supervisor with eyedrops, officials said.

Andrew Doty, 47, and Hunter Howard, 30, worked at The Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island, where they are alleged to have put eye drops in their security supervisor’s personal coffee maker, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Maj. Bob Bromage said.

Another employee alerted the management staff, and the supervisor did not end up drinking the spiked coffee, Bromage said.

Authorities were contacted, and Doty and Howard were arrested Friday. They were charged with tampering with a human drug product or food item, a felony, the sheriff's office said.

This case may remind many Charlotte-area residents of Joshua Hunsucker, the former North Carolina paramedic accused of killing his wife by poisoning her with eye drops in 2018.

