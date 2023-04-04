Hispanic victims targeted in nearly a dozen robberies across Charlotte, CMPD says

Police say there have been 11 robberies across Charlotte in April targeting Hispanic people.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a string of robberies in the first days of April that appear to be targeting the Hispanic community.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, there have been 11 robberies in east and north Charlotte targeting Hispanic people since April 1.

Investigators say the robberies took place late at night and early in the morning in apartment complex parking lots.

Officers are working to identify suspects and determine if the robberies are connected.

CMPD advises residents to park in well-lit areas and avoid gathering in parking lots late at night.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to contact CMPD or call 911 if they witness anything suspicious.

WCNC Charlotte has requested incident reports on these robberies to learn more about these incidents. No further information is available at this time.

