Hit-and-run investigation ongoing after 35-year-old pedestrian struck and killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash near the 4000 block of Brookshire Boulevard.

On Saturday, July 31 around 2:58 a.m. CMPD responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Once on the scene, officers located 34-year-old Barry Cunningham in the roadway. Cunningham was pronounced dead on the scene.

After the initial investigation, CMPD believes the vehicle involved in this crash was a 2015-2021 Dodge Charger that was traveling northwest on Brookshire Blvd. at a fast speed. The vehicle was in the right lane when it struck Cunningham who was crossing the road.

Cunningham was struck and flown across three travel lanes when he landed in the next median, CMPD said.

The driver of the Charger did not stop at the scene and did not notify emergency services, said officials.

Detectives are actively searching for a 2015-2021 grey/ silver or red Dodge Charger with damage to the front of the vehicle, headlamp, and windshield. The vehicle is also missing the front Dodge emblem.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this case, please refer to the report: 20210731-0258-00.

