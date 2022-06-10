Lancaster school leaders say hoax 911 call may have come from inside school

Authorities are still investigating who is behind fake 911 calls of active shooters that put several South Carolina schools in crisis mode.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, S.C. — Authorities are still investigating who is behind fake 911 calls of active shooters that put several South Carolina schools in crisis mode. More than a dozen schools were impacted across the state yesterday, including in Chester County, Lancaster County, and Chesterfield County.

In Lancaster County, school leaders said 50 law enforcement vehicles responded to South Middle School after someone called 911 and said there was an active shooter in the building. The call was a hoax --- one of several in the state happening around the same time.

Bryan Vaughn with the Lancaster County School District told WCNC Charlotte they believe that call came from inside the school.

“We believe it was a student because the phone call originated from within the school, so we’re confident that it wasn’t a staff member,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said the hoax pulled valuable resources away from other parts of the county, creating a vulnerable situation. He believes it may be tied to something seen on social media.

“It couldn’t be a coincidence that 10 school districts had it. It had to be something that was put out there on social media and somebody jumped on it,” Vaughn said.

Both the FBI and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating but couldn’t confirm who the caller is or where the calls came from.

Tonight, US Representative Ralph Norman said he wants an investigation into what happened --- and changes to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“Everything needs to be looked at. It needs to be revamped. This is serious. This is a form of terrorism,” Norman said.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, who was in Lancaster County for an event on Thursday, said authorities are looking for whoever is responsible for the calls.

If the caller was a student, Vaughn said they could be expelled. They could also be charged with conveying false information, facing a fine of up to $5,000 and 5 years in prison.

“It is a dangerous, cruel hoax. There are laws against this. I know that the FBI and SLED… are all over it,” Governor McMaster said.

Contact Indira Eskieva at ieskieva@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.