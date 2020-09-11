Hollywood Park Police Chief Shad Prichard said, at this point, no charges have been filed because he says, technically, no crimes have been committed.

HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas — Residents who live in the Hollywood Park area say they woke up Sunday morning to racist messages sitting outside in their yards.

“Early this morning we started getting calls for little baggies like this one right here. Once we started looking into these bags some of the material is tough to read,” Hollywood Park Police Chief Shad Prichard said.

Chief Prichard says when his team got the call, they sent officers to collect the unwanted messages. A lot of those messages were placed in front of many of the house along Fleetwood Drive on the northeast side of town.

“I think it would be fair to say that we’ve heard a bunch of different emotions. Some residents simply discarded it themselves, and some were very emotionally upset,” Prichard said.

The FBI is working with the Hollywood Park Police Department to investigate the incident. Chief Prichard says at this point no charges have been filed against the group he calls a “pro-white” group because he says technically no crimes have been committed.

“We do have freedom of speech and it doesn’t always mean I have to agree with your freedom of speech but or what you may be saying but it is your freedom of speech,” Chief Prichard said.

The chief says now they’ll be keeping an eye out for more of these messages, and he says if people do get them and feel threatened, they should contact police immediately.