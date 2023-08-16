Home invasion suspect forces hours-long standoff in Gastonia, police say

The incident happened at a home on Auten Road near Howard Avenue around 12:15 p.m. and lasted until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself from authorities for nearly seven hours.

Gastonia police say officers were attempting to serve warrants on Steven Drumm, 41, for a home invasion charge on Wednesday around 12:15 p.m. on Auten Road. Drumm barricaded himself in his home and would not respond to the officers on the scene, according to police.

A SWAT unit was sent to the scene to handle the situation. Drumm refused to surrender until around 7 p.m., according to police.

Drumm is charged with burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny after a break-in, and possession of a firearm.

Police say nobody was injured during Wednesday's incident.

The situation forced nearby Grace Baptist Church to cancel services Wednesday night.

