Charlotte mom warns other parents of possible kidnapping attempt at HomeGoods store

Police said people allegedly cornered her in a store aisle.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for three people after a mom says the suspects tried to take her shopping cart with her toddler son still sitting inside.

Jillian Culp said she was shopping at HomeGoods at the River Gate Shopping Center on August 5, just after 10:30 a.m.

She shared the incident on Facebook to warn other parents. The post has since been taken down.

Culp said while a woman distracted her, another man blocked her path and threw a blanket over the cart.

CMPD told WCNC Charlotte on Thursday they don't believe the suspects were trying to take her son.

"Our investigators are confident at this time, that the target of that theft was not the child but of the victim's pocketbook and wallet that was in her pocketbook.," said Lt. Stephen Fischbach with the department.

He also said there are several other incidents reported that follow the same pattern.

"They would then take the wallet out of the pocketbook while that shopper is distracted," Fischbach said.

When it comes to loss prevention cases, CMPD also reminded people to take responsibility for their own protection.

"Be aware of what's going on around them and then act once they realize that something is wrong," Fischbach said. "Her actions are what led to her not being the victim of another theft."

Other parents told WCNC Charlotte they have their own ways to be vigilant while out with their children.

"Make sure you're organized before you go to the store so you're not running everywhere, so the kids can keep up with you," said one parent. "So you go and get out."

"I still feel safe here. I just am happy to see cameras," said another parent. "I'm happy to see they're taking action and monitoring the situation and I'm hoping because it's getting so much attention, it'll tell those people to move on."

CMPD said you can call Crime Stoppers if you have any information that could help in the HomeGoods incident. You could be eligible for a cash reward.