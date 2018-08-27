CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homeless man attacking and exposing himself to a mother and daughter was the only security issue on the first day of school, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox.

The incident happened outside Highland Renaissance Academy. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the man grabbed the six-year-old by the arm and pulled on her. The mother said she grabbed her daughter, and the suspect attacked her.

Police said the man walked off but returned to the area later and exposed himself to the victims.

CMPD arrested 46-year-old Ronnie Carr. He was charged with indecent exposure, sexual battery, assault on a child under 12 and attempted kidnapping.

