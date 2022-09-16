Homeowner said he shot, killed man who got into house, Burke County deputies say

The homeowner also told deputies the suspect foud a gun inside and took aim at him.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office said a man is dead after a homeowner claims he had to defend himself early Friday morning.

Deputies said they responded to a home along Flat Gap Road outside of the Valdese community around 3 a.m. when shots were reportedly fired. When they arrived, they found Howard Gene Cook had been shot and killed.

The homeowner, who the sheriff's office has not identified, told deputies Cook allegedly got into the house and found a gun inside, taking aim at the homeowner. However, the homeowner shared with deputies he shot Cook, mortally wounding him.

The sheriff's office said it will continue to complete its investigation and submit findings to the district attorney's office, which will then determine if any charges are appropriate.

