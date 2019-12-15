COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a person shot and killed a man who was breaking into their home.

Officers say around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, they got a call of a shooting at a home on Wellesley Drive.

Hours earlier, deputies say they'd been to that same house for a call of a domestic situation, but a man who was involved in that incident left the scene before they got there. That man later returned, deputies say, and attempted to break through a window.

The homeowner then shot the man. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation into the incident continues.