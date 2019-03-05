CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neighbors in a north Charlotte neighborhood were frustrated after paintballs were splattered on their homes and cars.

"It's scary," said Ruth Grant who lives on Meadow Post Lane.

Three homes and several cars were hit with paintballs on Saturday, according to a police report. Nobody was hurt, but neighbors like Grant are worried they'll be hit next.

"I don't want to deal with things like that," she said. "Why? I just do not understand why people do some of the crazy things that they do."

Victims whose homes and cars were vandalized said they heard popping noises around 10 p.m. Saturday night. One resident said her husband saw a car speeding around the corner immediately after.

When they went outside, their garage was hit multiple times with paintballs, and they weren't alone.

"Property is one thing, but somebody's physical -- you know, their body. I wouldn't want to be hit with paintballs," Grant added.

"It sounds like a bunch of kids just going around causing trouble," said another neighbor who didn't want to give his name.

The troubling game isn't new to the Queen City. NBC Charlotte has reported on paintballs striking parked and moving vehicles, homes, and innocent bystanders before.

"It was yellow paint everywhere, mixed with blood," said one woman who was previously shot in a random paintball attack.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police don't have a suspect or suspects in custody and said each victim suffered property damage that will cost about $200 to fix.

Neighbors just want the perpetrators to stop before somebody gets hurt.

"There's nothing to laugh about," said Grant. "It's not funny!"

