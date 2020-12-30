Gastonia man charged with murder of Bessemer City teen

Anfernee Latrell Patterson was charged with first-degree murder for the deadly shooting of Jeremy Lipscomb on Dec. 21.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gastonia man has been charged with murder in connection with the killing of a Bessemer City teenager earlier this month.

Gastonia Police charged Anfernee Latrell Patterson, 25, with first-degree murder for the shooting of Joshua Lipscomb on Dec. 21. Lipscomb was found shot along Mountain View Street in Gastonia. He died at the scene.