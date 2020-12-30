Gastonia man charged with murder of Bessemer City teen

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gastonia man has been charged with murder in connection with the killing of a Bessemer City teenager earlier this month.
Gastonia Police charged Anfernee Latrell Patterson, 25, with first-degree murder for the shooting of Joshua Lipscomb on Dec. 21. Lipscomb was found shot along Mountain View Street in Gastonia. He died at the scene.
Detectives haven't released any further information about the case at this time. Any person with information about this shooting or any other crime is asked to call Gastonia Police at 704-842-5123.