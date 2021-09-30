Suspect charged with killing of man in northeast Charlotte

Police said 23-year-old Orlando Mickens was charged with murder in connection with the killing of Marquise Chandler at a northeast Charlotte gas station on July 13.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on July 13, 2021.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged a man in connection with the killing of a 27-year-old at a northeast Charlotte gas station in July.

CMPD announced Thursday that Orlando Mickens, 23, was arrested and charged for the killing of Marquise Chandler Jr. on July 13. Chandler was found shot outside a gas station at the intersection of Rocky River Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard. He later died at the hospital.

Mickens was arrested Wednesday by CMPD and charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, among other charges.

Earlier this week, the FBI announced violent crime in North Carolina was higher than the national average in 2020. It was a trend CMPD also saw, with violent crime on the rise in Charlotte last year, with homicides up 18%.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts