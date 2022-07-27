Jury unable to reach unanimous verdict in Charlotte homicide trial

Grady Hills was arrested in 2017 for the murder of Larry Doral Watson Jr.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a two-week homicide trial, a Mecklenburg County jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. This resulted in a mistrial being declared.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Homicide Team tried Grady Hills, 46, for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hills was tried in connection with the October 2017 murder of Larry Doral Watson Jr., 29.

The trial was held from July 11 to July 25. On July 25, jurors indicated they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office.

The District Attorney has not determined if the case will be tried again.

