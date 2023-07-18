Charlotte police investigating its 2nd homicide in 12 hours in Charlotte

According to police, the incident happened early Tuesday morning somewhere along Porter Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte, the second one in less than 24 hours.

According to police, the incident happened early Tuesday morning somewhere along Porter Street, just west of Brookshire Blvd.

CMPD has not released any more information regarding this crime, but stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story.

