CMPD investigating northwest Charlotte homicide

CMPD says one person has died. It's the third homicide in Charlotte this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte. Police say one person has died.

It happened in the area of the 7100 block of Red Bud Circle Sunday night, according to CMPD.

Details surrounding the investigation are limited at this time. Medic said it responded to that area for reports of a gunshot wound, and one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD has not yet confirmed if the person transported is the homicide victim.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and no suspect information has been made available.

This is the third homicide in Charlotte this weekend.

CMPD responded to Andover Creek Drive in south Charlotte around 7:20 p.m. Saturday after reports that a firearm was discharged. A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.