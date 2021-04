Brian Cody King is wanted in a homicide that happened in Randolph County

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville police are asking for the public's help in finding a fugitive accused of homicide in Randolph County.

MPD says Brian Cody King was wanted for the case and used a stolen car. The car was recovered near Edgemoor Park earlier on Saturday. Mooresville Fire-Rescue, law enforcement, and drones have been searching near where the car was found.