CMPD investigating north Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide early Saturday morning in north Charlotte.
The homicide happened near Faith Liberation Community Christian Church at the intersection of Moretz Avenue and Lucena Street.
The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more details surrounding this homicide.
This is the second homicide that CMPD is investigating on Saturday. CMPD also released a statement about a homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
