CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in the University area of northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened 2100 block of Wit Way in an apartment complex near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Tuesday night.

Medic initially responded to the scene for a shooting and said one person was taken to Atrium CMC to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

CMPD has confirmed that one person has died. It's not known at this time if anyone else was injured.

The identity of the victim has not been released. While the apartment complex is near the university, it's not known if the victim had any connection to the university.

At this time, no suspect information has been released. No other information regarding the investigation has been released. This is an ongoing investigation.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information at this time. Stick with WCNC for the latest.

