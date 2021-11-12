Person dead in Optimist Park area, Charlotte police confirm

The investigation was launched along North Tryon Street just before 10 p.m. Friday night. MEDIC confirmed they responded for a gunshot wound.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a person died in an apparent homicide late Friday night in the Optimist Park area.

The department shared initial details on Twitter, saying the investigation was launched on Nov. 12 just before 10 p.m. along North Tryon Street near Dalton Avenue. The scene was about a block away from Optimist Hall.

MEDIC confirmed they were responding to a reported gunshot wound. later, CMPD provided more details, saying officers were sent on a welfare check to the area around 9:15 p.m. and found the person dead of a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to talk to a homicide unit detective. Crime Stoppers tips can be left anonymously online or by calling 704-334-1600.