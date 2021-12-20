CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

Police confirm the scene is still active as detectives continue to investigate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte. Police confirmed one person has died.

It happened Monday on Long Grass Court, which is in a residential area not far from Auten Road and Oakdale Road. Police confirm the scene is still active as detectives continue to investigate.

Details are still limited at this time. CMPD has not released the identity of the victim, and no information has been made available about a potential suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 to leave an anonymous tip.

