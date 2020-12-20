Man dies from injuries days after altercation, homicide investigation underway

CMPD said detectives responded to Valcourt Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday after reports that someone was in need of medical attention.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man died from his injuries two days after an altercation in north Charlotte.

CMPD said detectives responded to the 5200 block of Valcourt Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, after reports that someone was in need of medical attention. When they arrived, they found a man with apparent trauma in the roadway.

He has since been identified as 31-year-old Daniel Vergara.

Vergara was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries. On Saturday, Dec. 19, Vergara died at the hospital due to his injuries. CMPD detectives are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Police said preliminary information from the investigation indicates Vergara's injuries resulted from an altercation. This case is active and ongoing. No suspect information has been made available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600.