Police start homicide investigation in east Charlotte

Police reported the scene around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening. They said a man was found dead in an apartment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a homicide investigation has begun in the eastern part of the city Saturday night, and that a man was found dead in an apartment.

The department shared an initial alert just after 8:30 p.m., saying it happened along Sharon Chase Drive near Sharon Amity Road. Further details about the case were not immediately available.

Maj. Brad Koch with CMPD confirmed more details to WCNC Charlotte during an on-scene press conference. The man, believed to be aged anywhere from his 30s to 50s, was discovered by officers during a welfare check. Koch said a friend who was trying to retrieve something from the man was unable to reach the man, and requested CMPD to perform the check.

Koch said the department could not reveal much more information in fear of tipping their hand to any potential suspects, but said officers were certain this would remain a homicide case. According to Koch, there is no evidence this was an act of self-harm.

Anyone with information can call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips can be called in to 704-334-1600 or left online.

