CMPD investigaing homicide in east Charlotte

CMPD is responding to an incident along Wenda Place, just off Idlewild Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway at a neighborhood in east Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Wenda Place, just off Idlewild Road just before 5 a.m.

Officers on the scene said a man was found dead outside of a home.

No word on what caused the incident at this time. A WCNC Charlotte crew is at the scene of the incident learning more about what happened here.

Traffic delays are expected along Idlewild Road near Wenda Place due to the police investigation, CMPD said. The road remains open at this time.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart