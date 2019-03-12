CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Homicide Unit detectives are conducting a homicide investigation near the 5700 block of Barrington Drive. One person has been pronounced deceased.

Police responded to a call for shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they found a car in flames.

Officials pulled one person out of the car -- police said the man had a gunshot wound. Police attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

The Charlotte Fire Department also arrived to the scene to extinguish the burning vehicle.

The victim is a man above the age of 21, but CMPD has not provided his age or name. His family has not been notified of his death.

Police believe the gunshot wound was the cause of death, but they have not gotten the confirmation from the medical examiner.

It's unclear if the man was driving at the time of the shooting.

The car was located in front of a house, but at this time there is no reason to believe the house was connected at all.

Homicide Detectives are canvassing the area to determine if there were any witnesses.

This is Charlotte's 103rd homicide of 2019. The new Charlotte City Council, sworn in on Monday night, spoke on the need to address Charlotte's rising violence.

"Let's call it what it is, a public health crisis," councilmember Malcolm Graham said.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said she's going to ask the council in January to review homicide cases, find out which neighborhoods are most impacted, and create a plan to work with the county and courts to fight the violence.

At this time, no suspect information from the homicide has been released.

Stick with WCNC for the latest as this story develops.

