CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte.

It happened in the 6400 block of Heatherbrook Avenue on Tuesday, in the Hidden Valley area of east Charlotte.

Police were first called to the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for an assault with a deadly weapon. When they got to the scene, officers found a male with a gunshot wound outside of a home. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, his identity has not been released, as his family has not been notified.

No suspect information has been released at this time. It's not clear if anyone else was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest information as it becomes available.

