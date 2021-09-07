Homicide investigation underway in Huntersville after shooting victim dies from injuries

Huntersville Police are now looking for information from anyone who was at the basketball court at North Mecklenburg Park on Aug. 29 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting victim died from his injuries.

The shooting happened on Aug. 29 around 6:15 p.m. at North Mecklenburg Park. When police arrived at the scene, they found a victim who had a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since died due to his injuries.

Huntersville Police are now looking for information from anyone who was at the basketball court at North Mecklenburg Park on Aug. 29 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

