KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in Kannapolis Thursday morning, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Deputies responded to reports of a possible shooting at 2103 Fowler Street around 9:50 a.m. Thursday where they found a person dead, the sheriff's office said.

No other information has been released at this time.