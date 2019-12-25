CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide was under investigation near uptown Charlotte on Christmas Eve, police said.
It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of N. Tryon St.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police blocked off the road in front of 7-Eleven to investigate.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
There was no immediate word on a suspect description or possible arrest.
