CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide was under investigation near uptown Charlotte on Christmas Eve, police said.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of N. Tryon St.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police blocked off the road in front of 7-Eleven to investigate.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There was no immediate word on a suspect description or possible arrest.

