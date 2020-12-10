EMS: One person killed after north Charlotte shooting

CMPD says they're investigating the death as a homicide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte. One person has died.

It happened near the intersection of Old Statesville Road and WT Harris Boulevard Monday. Medic said they responded to the scene for a person with a gunshot wound, and pronounced the person dead at the scene.

At this time, details surrounding the investigation are limited. The identity of the victim has not been released, and no suspect information was made available.

Anyone who may have information related to the investigation should call CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective, or contact Crime Stoppers to provide information anonymously.

WCNC Charlotte is on the way to the scene, and working to learn more information about the ongoing investigation.