Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, police say

Video provided to WCNC Charlotte showed a heavy police presence in the 1400 block of Metals Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed it is working the scene of a homicide from Sunday night.

According to an alert from the department, the incident happened in the 1400 block of Metals Drive in the North Tryon Division.

WCNC Charlotte received video and photos from the scene, showing a heavy police presence.

CMPD confirmed they responded to the scene just after 9 p.m. where they found a person with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No other information was provided about the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD. People can submit information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or by visiting the department's website.

