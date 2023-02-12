x
Crime

Homicide investigation after shooting on Billy Graham Parkway, police say

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Billy Graham Pkwy near Westmont Drive just after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

CMPD released a tweet about the homicide investigation around 4 p.m.

This is an active investigation. WCNC Charlotte will provide updates as new information is released.

