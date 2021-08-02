Man dies after early-morning shooting in Lancaster County, deputies say

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is asking for more information from anyone who saw what happened.

KERSHAW, S.C. — A man who was shot while sitting in a car died while being treated at a hospital, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 46-year-old Kenneth Morehead Jr. was sitting in a car just before 5 a.m. on August 1, waiting for the male driver of the Honda Accord he was a front-seat passenger in to return from a home the driver went into briefly. However, the driver and other people inside the house told deputies they heard gunfire erupt outside, and found Morehead lying on the ground outside of the car.

Morehead was taken to a hospital for treatment. When deputies arrived, they said he was conscious and responsive but in great distress. He was airlifted from a nearby hospital to another for more treatment but died at the second facility. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Nobody else was injured, and there were apparent bullet marks in the car. While the investigation is still in its earliest stages, deputies say they've developed solid leads. Even still, nobody is in custody and the sheriff's office is asking for more tips.

“Our condolences are extended to Mr. Morehead’s family and friends,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We have gathered some good information about this shooting, but we need anybody who saw or heard anything or anybody who knows anything from any source to contact us and share the information so we can put the shooter in jail. Anonymous information is welcomed.”

Anyone who can provide information should call Lancaster County deputies at 803-283-3388 or leave a Midlands Crimestoppers tip by calling 888-274-6372. going online, or downloading the P3 Tips app for iOS and Android.