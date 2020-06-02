CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after one person was killed in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened near the 1900 block of Westinghouse Boulevard Wednesday night. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirm.

The victim has not been identified at this time, as their family has not been notified.

At this time, the cause of death has not been confirmed. No suspect information has been released.

No other information about the investigation has been released at this time.

