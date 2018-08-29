The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a homicide investigation in Rowan County.

According to deputies, the crime happened in the 8000 block of Smith Rd., Kannapolis, NC, which is in Rowan County.

Officials said the investigation into this incident is in the early stages, with RCSO Detectives collecting any available evidence and witness statements.

There is a person of interest in custody at present, and there is no further danger to the community at this time, deputies report.

