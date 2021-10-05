Homicide investigation underway after body found in a creek in Lancaster

It is unknown at this time when, where, or how the man died, but the death is being investigated as a homicide, officials report.

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, just before 6:00 p.m., a caller notified Lancaster County Public Safety Communications of the presence of the body in the water just off the bridge over Beaver Creek on Dick Hill Road.

Dick Hill Road is a miles-long one-lane rutted dirt road leading south from Twitty Mill Road south of Heath Springs to Country Club Road. Officials said the area is very remote, but the bridge appears to be a gathering spot for people.

Four members of the fire rescue team entered the water and recovered the body, which was mostly submerged in six to seven feet of murky water.

Deputies said the body is that of a Black male who appears to be about 6' tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has not yet been identified. It is unknown at this time when, where, or how the man died, but the death is being investigated as a homicide, officials report.

“Although the area near the bridge is remote and sparsely populated, there is a lot of traffic on the road by hunters on tracts all along the road and by people apparently partying on the bridge,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “We hope someone saw something and will call us. We also encourage anyone missing a male family member or acquaintance to let us know.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

