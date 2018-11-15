CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide was under investigation in east Charlotte Thursday night.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the body of 30-year-old Severo Rivera Diaz was found inside a vehicle in the 2500 block of Roseview Lane late Wednesday night.
CMPD officers had been called to that area for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Detectives were looking for any potential witnesses who were at the scene Wednesday night. Anyone with information about this case should call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
