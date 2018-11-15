CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide was under investigation in east Charlotte Thursday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the body of 30-year-old Severo Rivera Diaz was found inside a vehicle in the 2500 block of Roseview Lane late Wednesday night.

CMPD officers had been called to that area for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim in this case has been identified as Severo Rivera Diaz, DOB: 04/29/1988. Based on information gathered during the course of the preliminary investigation and examination of the victim by the Medical Examiner's office, this case is being treated as a Homicide. pic.twitter.com/igxgyw45A3 — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 16, 2018

Detectives were looking for any potential witnesses who were at the scene Wednesday night. Anyone with information about this case should call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

