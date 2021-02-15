Homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside a camper in Concord

Deputies said they located 49-year-old Tyrus E. Winslow dead in a camper/RV.

CONCORD, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Concord after a man was found dead inside of a camper, the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to the sheriff's office, on Feb. 14 at around 11:50 p.m., they received a call concerning a man who had died in the 4000 block of Mobil Trail Drive.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located 49-year-old Tyrus E. Winslow dead in a camper/RV. Shortly thereafter, detectives and crime scene investigators arrived and began their investigation.

Deputies said at this time, it is being treated as a homicide investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information regarding this case please contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at (704) 920-3000 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at (704) 93-CRIME.

