CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after he was shot while in a car, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department -- officials say a homicide investigation is underway.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 4100 block of Bathurst Drive, and upon arrival saw an SUV collided with a parked vehicle. In the SUV, police found a male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim's identity has not been released, as his family has not been notified.

CMPD told NBC Charlotte the vehicle in motion when shot. There were several witnesses to the shooting, officials say.

Officials are still looking for a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.