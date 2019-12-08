CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died in the Steele Creek area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police are investigating it as a homicide.

The incident is being investigated at the Tryon Park at Rivergate apartments in the 14200 block of Perugia Way on Monday.

At this time, no suspect information has been released.

The cause of death has not been officially released, nor has the identity of the victim, pending family notification. Medic Paramedics pronounced the individual deceased.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

