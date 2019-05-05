CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a homicide in East Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials say the investigation is at Bending Branch Road and Denbur Drive.

The call for service came in just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Officers responded to an assist medic call for service. When they arrived, officers found a female with multiple stab wounds on the side of the road.

Medic transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Her name will be released once her family has been notified.

Homicide Detectives canvassed the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident.

This is an active investigation. As more information becomes available, WCNC will update this story. Stick with WCNC for the latest.